Mexican prosecutors: ex-governor Yarrington nabbed in Italy

MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors say that a former governor of the border state of Tamaulipas has been detained in Italy.

The attorney general's office said Sunday that ex-Gov. Tomas Yarrington is accused in Mexico of money laundering and organized crime. He is also wanted in the United States for allegedly receiving millions of dollars in bribes from the Gulf cartel during his 1999 to 2004 term.

The office said it expects Yarrington will be returned to Mexico soon.

Yarrington's lawyers have in the past denied the charges against him.

During his tenure, drug gangs rose to dominate the state. His Institutional Revolutionary Party expelled him from its ranks late last year.