No-fly zone: Trump not allowed to use personal helicopter

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump can only look at the personal helicopter parked on the front lawn of his Mar-a-Lago resort. As far as going for a ride in it, he's grounded.

The Secret Service says standard security protocol requires the president to fly on either Air Force One, a jumbo jet, or Marine One, a helicopter. The agency says Trump was never on the helicopter.

It's hard to miss: The Sikorsky S-76 carries Trump's name in bold red print on the tail and step, and his personal family seal. The billionaire turned president owns two,