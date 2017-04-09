The Latest: Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21

CAIRO — The Latest on a church bombing north of the Egyptian capital (all times local):

11 a.m.

An Egyptian official says a church bombing north of Cairo has killed 21 people and wounded another 38.

Magdi Awad, the head of the provincial ambulance service, confirmed the toll from the bombing of a church in Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

Coptic Christians make up 10 per cent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.

___

10:15 a.m.

Egypt state media says a bomb has gone off in a church in the Nile Delta, causing casualties.

The MENA news agency attributed the report to unnamed Interior Ministry officials, who provided no further details.