The Latest: NY enacts free middle class college tuition
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the New York state budget (all times local):
10:35 p.m.
New York will become the first state to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students.
The tuition initiative is part of a new state budget approved Sunday by the state Senate, a day after the Assembly approved it.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) proposed the tuition plan, which will cost an estimated $163 million.
In-state students whose families earn $125,000 or less will be eligible. Cuomo says the idea is to provide new economic opportunities for New Yorkers by making college more affordable.
The $153 billion budget also includes provisions allowing the ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft to expand upstate, and raises the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.
The budget was due by April 1 but passage was delayed by difficulties in negotiations.
11:35 a.m.
New York would be the first state to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students under a state budget poised for passage in Albany.
The plan crafted by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will apply to any New York student whose family with an annual income of $125,000 or less. To qualify the student will have to meet certain class-load and grade-point restrictions and room and board will not be covered.
The initiative is included in a $153 billion state budget proposal that passed the state Assembly on Saturday. The state Senate plans to take up the spending plan Sunday.
The budget also includes provisions allowing the ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft to expand upstate, and raises the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.