14 states urge appeals court to reinstate travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO — Texas, Florida and a dozen other states are urging a San Francisco-based federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

In court documents submitted to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday, the states say the ban falls within the president's authority to block foreigners from the U.S. They also reject the argument that it targets Muslims.

The 9th Circuit is considering a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii that blocked the ban.