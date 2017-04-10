2 female suicide bombers explode near Nigerian university

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — An official says two female suicide bombers exploded near the fence surrounding the University of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria.

Ibrahim Abdulkadir, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, said there were no casualties other than the attackers in the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

The suicide bombers reportedly were not permitted entry by security personnel deployed around the university.

The attack is the second this year on the university after an incident on January 16 that involved three female bombers. A renowned professor was among the victims of that attack.