Albania opposition's rally threatens to disrupt local polls

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's opposition parties say they will hold a national protest May 7 in a western city that is holding local elections, a possible warning that they plan to disrupt voting.

The main opposition Democratic Party on Monday said it would not register with the Central Election Commission, thus boycotting the elections in Kavaja, as well as the June 18 national parliamentary vote, unless the current coalition government agrees to create a caretaker cabinet to take the country to the elections.

The opposition doesn't trust the left-wing government to hold the election in a fair manner.

Since mid-February opposition members have blocked the main boulevard in the capital, Tirana.