AP Fact Check: Trump and lawmakers on Syria, jobs, court

In this April 6, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. Before the U.S. attack on a Syrian air base, Trump accused his predecessor of doing nothing when Syria‚Äôs government used chemical weapons against its population in 2013. He‚Äôs right that President Barack Obama issued what amounted to an empty threat of military action. The circumstances, though, were more complicated than Trump described.

WASHINGTON — An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump has overstated the degree of progress against Islamic State militants.

Trump says more has been done in the last six weeks than in recent years under the Obama administration.

In fact, no major cities have been taken in the past six weeks.

Last year, Iraqi military forces, supported by the U.S.-led coalition, waged successful battles to oust IS from Fallujah, Ramadi, eastern Mosul and a number of smaller towns along the Tigris River.

They also established logistical hubs for the push that began in February to retake western Mosul, which is expected to be the last major battle against IS in Iraq.

As for Syria, Trump was correct in suggesting that there has been significant progress against IS in recent weeks.

