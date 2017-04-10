ATV ban lifted in Utah canyon where riders protested

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lifted a ban Monday on motorized vehicles in a Utah canyon that was the setting of a 2014 ATV protest ride that was a flashpoint in the Western struggle over government land management.

Providing recreation access on public lands is important, and disabled people can't get around without motorized vehicles, Zinke said in a news release Monday.

The move marks a stark shift from previous administrations that banned ATVs to protect Recapture Canyon, which is home to Native American cliff dwellings. The U.S. government had previously closed 1,871 acres of the canyon to motorized vehicles because of damage caused by unauthorized trail construction and damage to the archaeological sites.

Zinke said that though the ban is being lifted, the design of the trails and other measures will protect cliff dwellings and natural sites important to wildlife.

The May 2014 protest ride was organized shortly after Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy had a standoff with federal officials over similar issues.

San Juan County Commissioner Phil Lyman, who was convicted of trespassing in the Utah ride, became a cause celebre in the movement.

Lyman said Monday that Zinke's decision is "very vindicating" and brings some U.S. government recognition that the trail in the canyon is a road and clears the way for San Juan County's pending legal claims that the county has a right to and ownership of the road.

"I'll take it and I'm grateful," said Lyman, who has appealed his conviction to the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court has not yet ruled on the appeal.

Lyman said Zinke's decision on Recapture Canyon also bodes well for local officials who are calling for President Donald Trump to rescind the recent declaration of Bears Ears National Monument in the area.

A coalition of tribes pushed for President Barack Obama to designate the monument, but Lyman, state lawmakers and Gov. Gary Herbert have called it overly broad and said it closes off access.