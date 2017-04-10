Blaze burning down French migrant camp after clash

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France — A huge blaze is destroying wooden shelters at a migrant camp in northern France, hours after a clash involving up to 150 migrants that sent three people to the hospital.

Hundreds of migrants were evacuated to local gymnasiums late Monday as the fire consumed their fragile homes.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze, and the prefect for the Nord region rushed to the camp outside Dunkirk.

The prefecture said riot police were sent into the camp to stop the clash among 100 to 150 migrants that left five injured and three hospitalized with knife wounds.