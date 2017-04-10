Cambodian police seek shoe-throwing critic of ruling party

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Police in Cambodia are seeking to arrest a woman who was seen on a video clip on Facebook showing her throwing a shoe at a billboard of the ruling Cambodian People's Party.

Sam Sak, a police chief in western Kampong Speu province, said Monday his force is looking for 38-year-old Sam Sokha, who he said was understood to be a labour activist and supporter of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

The provincial prosecutor's office on Saturday issued a summons for her to appear for questioning, but when she did not show up and apparently fled her home, it asked police to arrest her.