China bars wife of detained Taiwan activist from visiting
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The wife of a pro-democracy activist detained in China says she has been prevented from flying to the mainland to demand a visit with her husband, whose case has inflamed cross-strait tensions.
Li Ching-yu told reporters that airline staff told her Beijing authorities had
A Chinese official said last week that Li is under investigation on suspicion of endangering Chinese national security and is in "good physical condition."
Li, a college employee who used social media to discuss China-Taiwan relations, is the first Taiwanese activist in years held by China on security charges.