China navy says it foiled pirate attack on ship off Somalia

BEIJING — China's navy says its forces foiled an attack by pirates on a freighter in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia.

A statement said 16 members of the Chinese special forces were lowered onto the Tuvalu-flagged ship OS35 by helicopter at dawn on Sunday. They placed the 19 crew members in a safety cabin and searched the ship to ensure there were no further threats.

No word was given on arrests or other contact with the pirates. The navy said a distress signal was received Saturday saying the ship was under attack by an unknown number of pirates aboard a single boat.