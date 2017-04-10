Conservative group's health care ads pressure GOP moderates

WASHINGTON — The conservative Club for Growth says it is launching TV spots pressuring moderate Republican lawmakers to support the party's languishing health care bill.

The ads are the latest step in a GOP civil war that derailed the House measure last month.

The group said Monday it is starting a $1 million ad campaign beginning Tuesday with national ads on television and online. Officials said that Thursday, they will run ads in the districts of 10 House moderates.

In a conference call, club vice-president Andy Roth named two of the moderates: Reps. Chris Collins of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Both have faulted conservative Republicans for wrecking the bill.