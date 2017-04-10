Recall issued after dead bat found in bagged salad

An American food company has issued a recall and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating after a dead bat was found in a bag of salad.

Authorities were alerted to the situation after two customers found the corpse in a bag of Organic Marketside Spring that was purchased at a Florida Walmart. The pair had already eaten some of the greens before making the ghastly discovery.

The bat was sent to a CDC lab to test for rabies, however the animal had decomposed enough to prevent the organization from determining with certainty whether or not it was rabid.

“Transmission of rabies by eating a rabid animal is extremely uncommon and the virus does not survive very long outside of the infected animal” the CDC said in a release.

The people who ate salad from the bag are said to be in good health, but they are undergoing post-exposure treatment for rabies out of an abundance of caution.