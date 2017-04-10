Ex-Michigan lawmaker expelled in scandal sues for back pay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Michigan lawmaker kicked out of the House because of a sex scandal says she was illegally expelled and deserves back pay.

Cindy Gamrat, a Republican from Allegan County, says House leaders violated her rights in 2015. She filed a new lawsuit last week in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Gamrat is seeking back pay as well as money for distress and humiliation. She says she had struck a deal to be censured, not removed from office.

Attorney Sarah Riley Howard, a lawyer representing two former House aides, says the lawsuit "has no merit."