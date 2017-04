BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre -left challenger is promising that Germany would be a "strong and reliable" NATO member under his leadership, but again questioned the aim of dedicating 2 per cent of gross domestic product to defence spending.

The new U.S. administration has stepped up pressure on NATO allies to reach 2 per cent . Germany is one of many countries falling short, with the figure currently at 1.23 per cent .

Martin Schulz, who hopes to oust Merkel in a September election, and his Social Democrats have questioned whether NATO ever agreed to a firm 2 per cent target, pointing to a 2014 summit declaration that said allies "aim to move toward the 2 per cent guideline within a decade."