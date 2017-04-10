Impeachment hearings over affair set for Alabama governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers are set to begin impeachment hearings for Gov. Robert Bentley as they consider whether to try ousting the governor over accusations he used state resources to hide an affair with a top aide.

The House Judiciary Committee scheduled a week of hearings to open Monday that will culminate with a vote on whether to recommend his impeachment.

The Republican governor has acknowledged making personal mistakes but has denied doing anything that would merit removal from office.