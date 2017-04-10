Man arrested at Holland Tunnel with weapons rejects plea

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Pennsylvania man arrested last year with a cache of weapons at the Holland Tunnel while on a trip he said was to rescue a teen from a drug den has rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors in New Jersey.

James Lisa, the lawyer for John Cramsey, said Monday that the deal called for his client to receive a five-year prison sentence. Cramsey would have had to serve at least 3 1/2 years before he became eligible for parole and three years of probation after he was freed.

The 51-year-old Zionsville man and two other Pennsylvania residents face weapons charges after their arrest last June at the tunnel, which connects New Jersey and New York City.