Man charged in Ohio nightclub shooting to appear in court
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — A man indicted on two murder charges and dozens of other counts in an Ohio nightclub shooting is due in court for his arraignment.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says 27-year-old Cornell Beckley is to be arraigned Monday on charges that also include involuntary manslaughter, inducing panic, weapons
Beckley's attorney says his client denies the allegations.
Authorities say a dispute apparently between two groups from two Cincinnati
A hospital spokeswoman said last week the one person still hospitalized after the shooting had been upgraded to stable condition.