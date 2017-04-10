Man sentenced in death of Puerto Rico beauty queen's mother

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A man found guilty of killing the mother of a former Puerto Rico beauty queen has been sentenced to 217 years in prison.

Yadiel Rivera Ramos had been charged with fatally shooting Elena Santos Agosto in June 2016. The 59-year-old nurse died in her living room after being hit by bullets in the head and chest that were fired into her home from a passing vehicle.

The ex-Miss Puerto Rico Alba Reyes who represented Puerto Rico in the 2004 Miss Universe pageant was at home with her mother during the shooting. She said at the time that her family was not involved in "anything negative."

The shooting occurred five months after police said Rivera killed a chemist who worked at a pharmaceutical company during an argument.