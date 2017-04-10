Navy says no charges in drowning death during SEAL training

SAN DIEGO — The Navy says there will be no criminal charges in the drowning of a sailor who was repeatedly pushed underwater by an instructor during Navy SEAL basic training in California.

A Navy statement Monday says Cmdr. Liam Hulin, head of the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, made the decision to pursue no charges in the death of 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace.

Hulin's conclusions came after his review of a Naval Criminal Investigative Service probe into Lovelace's death 11 months ago during a pool exercise near San Diego.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide after finding Lovelace had been dunked at least twice by an instructor while struggling to tread water in full gear.