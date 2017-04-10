Newest justice joins high court amid competing caricatures

WASHINGTON — Neil Gorsuch moves from being a largely unknown appeals court judge to the newest justice of the Supreme Court amid competing caricatures.

Republican supporters depict him as a folksy family guy while Democrats demonize him as a cold-hearted arbiter of justice. The portrait that emerges is more nuanced than such extremes.

Gorsuch has seen his life story, personality and professional career explored in excruciating detail since he was nominated by President Donald Trump 10 weeks ago.