North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch outrageous

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of — North Korea is vowing tough counteraction to any military moves that might follow the U.S. Navy's decision to send the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The statement from Pyongyang comes as tensions on the divided peninsula are already high because of U.S.-South Korea wargames now underway and recent ballistic missile tests by the North. Pyongyang sees the annual manoeuvrs as a dress rehearsal for invasion, while the North's long-range missile launches are a violation of U.N. resolutions.