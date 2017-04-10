Norway extends detention of 17-year-old in explosive case

HELSINKI — A Norwegian court has extended by two weeks the detention of a 17-year-old asylum-seeker in the investigation of a homemade explosive device that was left by a subway station in Oslo.

The Oslo District Court's decision came after police prosecutors alleged that the teenager is being charged with attempting to detonate the device crafted from a lighter fluid container and nails.

The device was found Saturday near a busy Oslo subway station, where police defused it before it went off.

Russian daily Novaya Gazeta reported that the suspect is originally from Russia's North Caucasus and went to Norway with his family in 2010.

Defence lawyer Aase Karine Sigmond told Norwegian media that the incident was a "boyish prank" with no malicious intent.