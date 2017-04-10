Officials: Inmates assault 3 Tennessee correctional officers

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say a Tennessee prison is on lockdown after three correctional officers were assaulted during a disturbance involving more than a dozen inmates.

Tennessee Department of Correction spokeswoman Neysa Taylor told WSMV-TV the inmates attacked the officers, holding one of them hostage, Sunday afternoon at a housing unit at the Turnkey Center Industrial Complex. The prison is located in Hickman County, about 60 miles (96 kilometres ) southwest of Nashville.

Taylor said the department deployed its Special Operations Unit, which gained control after about three hours.

The injured officers were airlifted to a hospital. Prison officials would not release their conditions or say if any inmates were injured.