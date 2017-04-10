Pakistan's army sentences alleged Indian spy to death

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's military has sentenced an Indian naval officer to death on charges of espionage and sabotage.

The army said in a statement Monday that Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, had been convicted by a military tribunal. Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the head of Pakistan's armed forces, signed off on the sentence.

Pakistan says Jadhav was an Indian intelligence official who aided and financed terrorist activities in the southwestern Baluchistan province and the southern port city of Karachi.

Pakistan's army released a video shortly after his arrest in which he confessed to having spent years sowing unrest in Pakistan. It was not clear if he was speaking under duress.