Police hunt for gun theft suspect with manifesto for Trump

This undated photo provided by the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, Wis., shows Joseph Jakubowski. A manhunt was underway Friday, April 7, 2017, for Jakubowski, who is suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store in Janesville, threatening an unspecified attack that prompted several schools to close, and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump. (Rock County Sheriff's Office via AP)

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities say a man suspected of stealing firearms from a Wisconsin gun store who sent an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump and has threatened to carry out an unspecified attack is still on the run.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski also expressed anti-religious views in the 161-page manifesto that he sent to the White House. Police increased patrols near churches in Janesville Sunday. Investigators say Jakubowski has made no specific threat.

Sheriff Robert Spoden said a friend of Jakubowski turned over a copy of the manifesto to police.

Police believe Jakubowski stole a large quantity of handguns and rifles from the store in Janesville, 70 miles (110 kilometres ) southwest of Milwaukee Tuesday night. A burned vehicle registered to him was found nearby.

