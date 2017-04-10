Prosecutors: American woman stabbed to death near Paris

PARIS — Prosecutors say a woman from the United States who was visiting her daughter in a Paris suburb was attacked and stabbed to death by a man.

The woman has been identified as 52-year-old Cathleen Scherer McDonough, of Rye, New Hampshire. Facebook traffic among family and friends refers to her as Cathy or Catherine.

The prosecutor's office in Seine-Saint-Denis says McDonough was stabbed in Montreuil on Thursday. The man was arrested and was committed to a psychiatric hospital. His name has not been released. Authorities are investigating the stabbing.

Phone, email and Facebook messages seeking comment were left with members of McDonough's family on Monday.