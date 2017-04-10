Protesting prison guards clash with police near Paris

PARIS — Police firing tear gas have clashed with prison guards protesting working conditions in a notorious prison south of Paris.

The incidents Monday night at the sprawling Fleury-Merogis prison come after a few hundred workers blocked the entrance and set tires on fire to call attention to concerns about security and overcrowding.

Police sought to dislodge them from the blockade but met resistance and fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowd.

Regional authorities did not immediately comment on the violence.