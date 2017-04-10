South African president holds firm despite challenges

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's president is proceeding with official business despite calls for his resignation, attending a commemoration of an anti-apartheid leader who was assassinated in 1993.

Some supporters at the ceremony on Monday chanted the name of President Jacob Zuma, who has fended off challenges to his leadership from within the ruling African National Congress party.

The party is under strain because of national discontent over Zuma's dismissal of a respected finance minister last month and past scandals linked to the president. On Friday, tens of thousands of South Africans protested against Zuma across the country.