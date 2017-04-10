Suspect in rape case had been denied asylum in Germany

BERLIN — German authorities say a Ghanaian man arrested on suspicion of raping a camper at knife-point had been denied asylum days earlier.

The dpa news agency reported Monday that regional authorities in Cologne confirmed the 31-year-old suspect had arrived in Germany from Italy in February after being denied asylum there.

German authorities also rejected his asylum request, on March 23.

Prosecutors allege that on April 2 he attacked a couple camping near the western city of Bonn with a branch saw, and raped the 23-year-old woman in front of her boyfriend.

The suspect was arrested six days later. Prosecutors say genetic material from the crime matched the suspect's DNA.