Testimony ends in trial over fatal school bathroom fight

WILMINGTON, Del. — Testimony has wrapped up in the trial of three girls charged in a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old Delaware girl dead.

A pediatric cardiologist called as the last witness testified Monday that Amy Joyner-Francis of Wilmington suffered from a rare heart condition that had gone undetected by her doctors, and that her death after a fight at Howard High School of Technology in April 2016 was unforeseeable.

An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the fight.

A 17-year-old charged with criminally negligent homicide, and two others charged with conspiracy, are being tried as juveniles.

All three told the judge Monday that they had elected not to testify.