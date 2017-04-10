The Latest: FBI offers reward in fatal shooting of judge

CHICAGO — The Latest on fatal shooting of a judge outside his Chicago home. (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a judge outside his Chicago home.

Authorities say Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles and a woman were getting ready to go to a gym early Monday when they were shot outside his home. The 66-year-old Myles was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The 52-year-old woman was reported in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples says the woman was walking to the garage at Myles' home when she came upon a man holding a gun. Words were exchanged and the offender shot the woman.

Staples said when Myles heard the gunshot, he came outside to investigate. He exchanged words with the gunman before the man shot him several times. Staples said the shooting may have been the culmination of a robbery attempt.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans' office confirmed Myles had been a Cook County judge since 1999.

11:25 a.m.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said at a news conference that the woman encountered someone with a gun outside the home, they exchanged words and the woman was shot.

Myles heard the commotion and gunshot, and was shot multiple times after also exchanging words with the shooter.

Staples says it doesn't appear that any property was stolen.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans said in a statement that colleagues knew Myles "for his kindness and his impartial administration of justice."

10:18 a.m.

