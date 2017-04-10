The Latest: Gorsuch takes first of 2 oaths

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the swearing-in of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Surrounded by family and his future colleagues, Neil Gorsuch has taken the first of two oaths as he prepares to take his place as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is being sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.

The first ceremony took place privately in the Justices' Conference Room, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath required by the Constitution.

That will be followed by a public White House ceremony, where Justice Anthony Kennedy is to administer the oath set by federal law.

___

3:25 a.m.

