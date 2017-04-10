The Latest: Nissan denies breaking labour laws in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The Latest on charges that Nissan violated federal labour law at its Mississippi assembly plant (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Nissan Motor Co. disputes federal claims of labour law violations at its Mississippi assembly plant.

The National Labor Relations Board added three new charges to a complaint against the Japanese automaker and a contract worker agency.

Filed March 31, the board claims a supervisor illegally threatened the plant would close if the United Auto Workers union begins representing workers. The board also claims security guards improperly harassed union supporters, and that a Nissan policy banning photos and recordings is illegal.

Spokeswoman Parul Bajaj says the trainer for contract worker agency Kelly Services wasn't a Nissan employee and didn't speak for the company. She says guards were only checking employee badges to make sure workers were legally on the property. Finally, Bajaj says photo and recording ban aims to protect trade secrets, not hamper worker rights.

___

4:45 p.m.

The National Labor Relations Board is levelling new charges that Nissan Motor Co. and a contract worker agency at Nissan's Mississippi plant are violating workers' rights.

Filed March 31, the charges claim a supervisor illegally threatened the plant would close if the United Auto Workers union begins representing workers. The new charges also claim security guards improperly harassed union supporters, and that a Nissan policy banning unauthorized photos and recordings is illegal.

Nissan spokeswoman Parul Bajaj declined to comment on the charges and wouldn't say whether Nissan disputes them. Nissan has until Friday to respond.

The board filed two earlier charges in 2015. No hearing is scheduled.