Trump discusses Syria strikes with British prime minister

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May about U.S. strikes in Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians.

The British Embassy in Washington says Trump thanked the prime minister Monday "for her support in the wake of last week's U.S. military action against the Assad regime."

The statement says there now exists "a window of opportunity" to convince Russia that its alliance with Syrian President Bashar Assad is no longer in its strategic interest.

They both expressed hope that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make progress toward "a solution which will deliver a lasting political settlement" when he visits Moscow next week.