Video: Police drag screaming man from his seat on overbooked United flight

Several videos showing law enforcement officers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight has ignited fury.

The videos, which were posted to various social media sites on Sunday, shows three men wearing radio gear and security jackets surrounding the man’s seat. After a few moments pass, one of the men grabs the passenger who lets out a bloodcurdling shriek in response.

After he is pulled from the seat, the man goes limp as he is dragged up the airplane’s centre aisle by his arms.

A United Airlines spokesperson has confirmed in a statement that a passenger was removed from the overbooked flight after no volunteers stepped forward.

“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

Another video posted after the incident shows the clearly agitated man returning to the aircraft, repeatedly saying "I have to go home" as he paced the aisle. A witness on the plane claims the man said he was a doctor who had patients to see the next day.

