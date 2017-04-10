World Bank head optimistic Trump will back global bodies

BERLIN — The head of the World Bank says he is optimistic that President Donald Trump will continue to provide U.S. support for international organizations such as his.

Trump and his advisers have questioned spending billions of American tax dollars on organizations that do much of their work outside the United States.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim says his organization, the International Monetary Fund and other institutions had shown it was possible to resolve major global problems through co-operation .

Speaking in Berlin after meeting Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Kim told reporters that "we're going to make that case to President Trump and his team, and we're optimistic that his flexibility will come through. At least I'm optimistic."