2 Turkish nationals kidnapped in southern Nigeria: Police

WARRI, Nigeria — Nigerian police say two Turkish nationals have been abducted and there has been no word from their kidnappers.

State police spokesman Chukwu Okechukwu said Tuesday that the two workers for a construction company were taken Sunday in the town of Eket in Akwa Ibom state in the country's south.

Police declined to give further details but said rescue efforts were underway.

Turkey's embassy has not yet commented.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in southern Nigeria but generally involves no fatalities, as hostages are returned unharmed once money exchanges hands.