5 inmates die in prison riot in Brazil; 17 wounded

SAO PAULO — Authorities say five inmates have died in a prison riot in the central-western Brazilian state of Mato Grosso.

The state's Security Department said in a statement that another 17 inmates were wounded in the violence Tuesday at the Dr. Osvaldo Florentino Leite Ferreira prison.

Of the dead, four were shot and one had a heart attack. Two guns were found inside the lockup.

The statement said the unrest apparently began as a fight between rival gangs. The uprising has ended, and authorities are negotiating to retake control of the area where the fighting occurred.