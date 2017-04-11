9 EU, NATO nations set up centre to fight hybrid threats
A
A
Share via Email
HELSINKI — A group of European Union and NATO nations have agreed to establish a European "hybrid threat"
Nine countries — Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden and the United States — signed a memorandum Tuesday to set up the
Lorenz Meyer-Minneman, head of NATO's civil preparedness unit, says the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats will serve as a platform for EU and NATO to pool resources and share expertise.
EU and NATO pledged in July to increase
Nordic
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man charged with dangerous driving after police say they caught him going 200 km/h
-
Chicago police confirm United Airlines incident, claim bloodied passenger 'fell'
-
Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'
-
United Airlines incident: What are your rights when you fly?