9 EU, NATO nations set up centre to fight hybrid threats

HELSINKI — A group of European Union and NATO nations have agreed to establish a European "hybrid threat" centre in Finland to combat unconventional methods of warfare such as disinformation and fake news.

Nine countries — Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden and the United States — signed a memorandum Tuesday to set up the centre in Helsinki with the support of the Finnish government.

Lorenz Meyer-Minneman, head of NATO's civil preparedness unit, says the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats will serve as a platform for EU and NATO to pool resources and share expertise.

EU and NATO pledged in July to increase co-operation in the areas of cyber defence and countering hybrid threats.