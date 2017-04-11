News / World

9 EU, NATO nations set up centre to fight hybrid threats

HELSINKI — A group of European Union and NATO nations have agreed to establish a European "hybrid threat" centre in Finland to combat unconventional methods of warfare such as disinformation and fake news.

Nine countries — Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden and the United States — signed a memorandum Tuesday to set up the centre in Helsinki with the support of the Finnish government.

Lorenz Meyer-Minneman, head of NATO's civil preparedness unit, says the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats will serve as a platform for EU and NATO to pool resources and share expertise.

EU and NATO pledged in July to increase co-operation in the areas of cyber defence and countering hybrid threats.

Nordic neighbours Finland and Sweden are members of the EU, but not NATO.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular