Brazil's top court opens probe on 9 ministers, daily says

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's top court has reportedly opened corruption investigations into nine government ministers, dozens of lawmakers and three state governors, among others.

Daily O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday that testimony from former and current executives of constructor Odebrecht provided enough evidence to investigate at least 108 politicians.

The newspaper said targets include Brazil's chief of staff, the speaker of the Lower House, the president of the Senate and former Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes. Those four have denied any wrongdoing.

A spokeswoman of Brazil's top court did not confirm the opening of the investigations to The Associated Press.

According to the newspaper, Justice Edson Facchin's decision says that President Michel Temer has temporary immunity from prosecution.