News / World

Brazil to allow foreign companies to own local airlines

SAO PAULO — Brazil's government says it will allow foreign companies to own 100 per cent of local airlines, a move it says will help bolster the country's tourism industry.

Currently, foreign companies can own only 20 per cent of the voting capital of Brazilian airlines. A decree authorizing the increase will be sent to President Michel Temer for signing.

Tourism Minister Marx Beltrao also announced on Tuesday measures aimed at increasing the number of tourists visiting Brazil, including the issuance of electronic visas and expanding the country's domestic air network.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular