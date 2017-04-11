Brazil to allow foreign companies to own local airlines
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Brazil's government says it will allow foreign companies to own 100
Currently, foreign companies can own only 20
Tourism Minister Marx Beltrao also announced on Tuesday measures aimed at increasing the number of tourists visiting Brazil, including the issuance of electronic visas and expanding the country's domestic air network.
Most Popular
-
Chicago police confirm United Airlines incident, claim bloodied passenger 'fell'
-
‘Disheartening:’ Halifax parent upset spring sports could be cancelled at some schools
-
'It's disgusting:' Halifax woman on the litter she sees from her apartment window
-
Designing confidence: Calgary clothing company focuses on body positivity