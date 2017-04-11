Conservatives urge Virginia governor to spare inmate's life

RICHMOND, Va. — More than two dozen conservatives are the latest group calling on Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare the life of a death row inmate who claims he's innocent.

Among the conservatives urging McAuliffe to halt Ivan Teleguz's execution in a letter is Brent Bozell III, president of the conservative media watchdog Media Research Center. Others include former Republican Virginia Attorney General Mark Earley and a former executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Teleguz's execution is set for April 25. Since Teleguz's trial, two prosecution witnesses have recanted.

The conservatives say executing a man who might be innocent would "leave a terrible stain on Virginia and our justice system."