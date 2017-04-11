Cops stumble into big pot operation, human remains, suicide

PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — Pennsylvania police say officers checking on the welfare of a resident stumbled upon a possible homicide, an apparent suicide and a large marijuana-growing operation.

State police say officers went to the home in Mount Pleasant Township, in the northeastern corner of the state, on Monday to look for 54-year-old Joseph Mastropole.

Police spokesman Mark Keyes (kaize) says the man who opened the door claimed he was a roommate who hadn't seen Mastropole. As police continued their inquiry into Mastropole's whereabouts, that man, 57-year-old Gaston Gomez, apparently shot himself.

Police says they found marijuana plants in a barn and a smouldering burn barrel containing suspected human remains. More remains were found in the house.