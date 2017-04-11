Cyprus reunification talks restart, tough challenges ahead

NICOSIA, Cyprus — After a two-month halt, talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus are resuming, with rival leaders hoping to claw back diminished trust and lost momentum.

But Tuesday's reboot of the United Nations-mediated negotiations faces difficult challenges with the island's Greek Cypriot president accusing the breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader of backpedaling on key issues at Turkey's prompting after many months of solid progress.

The minority Turkish Cypriots, meanwhile, say Greek Cypriots pay lip service to their core demand of equal partnership in the running of an envisioned federation — especially on holding the federal presidency interchangeably.

It's still unclear if talks can result in a deal both sides can rally behind.