Death toll in Mexico City collapse rises to 7
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — The death toll in the collapse of a parking garage under construction in Mexico City has risen to seven, and 10 other construction workers are being treated for injuries.
The city's civil
Photos of the collapse showed pre-fabricated concrete beams that had had fallen several stories.
Some workers were rescued from beneath the beams.
A statement from the government of Mexico's capital city says initial reports indicated the collapse came when a beam being raised by a crane struck a support column.
An investigation has been opened into the cause of the collapse and to determine if the construction project had the proper permits.