Dodge Demon Challenger lays claim to fastest production car

NEW YORK — Fiat Chrysler's Dodge brand is laying claim to the fastest production car in the U.S., deposing electric car maker Tesla Motors with a freaky-fast 840-horsepower gasoline burner.

The Italian-American automaker says its Demon Challenger can go from zero to 60 (97 kilometres per hour) in 2.3 seconds. That beats the Tesla Model S P100D sedan, which hits 60 in 2.5 seconds.

Dodge used explosions, burnouts and a small drag strip to roll out the car Tuesday just ahead of the New York International Auto Show press days. The company even brought in Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel for effect.