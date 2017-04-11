Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An explosion Tuesday at a sprawling ammunition plant near Kansas City, Missouri, killed one person and injured three others, the U.S. Army said.

The Army Joint Munitions Command said in a statement that the blast happened at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, just east of Kansas City. A spokeswoman said no other details, including what caused the explosion, were immediately available.

The 77-year-old plant sits on nearly 4,000 acres and is the first of a dozen Army-run small-arms factories. The plant makes small- calibre ammunition and tests its reliability. It also operates the NATO test centre .

The property has more than 400 buildings and nine warehouses, and has a storage capacity of more than 700,000 square feet. Its workforce includes 29 Department of Army civilians and a soldier to provide contract oversight. It has a governmental staff payroll of $2.9 million.